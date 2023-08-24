UNDP, BHTPA launch 'one family, one seed' initiative for empowerment, innovation

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) have embarked on an innovative partnership to co-launch the 'One Family, One SEED' Initiative. This collaborative effort aims to pave the way for 'Smart Employment and Entrepreneurship Development (SEED)' opportunities, empowering households and families across Bangladesh.

In an official ceremony held on 24 August at the Bangladesh Computer Council Auditorium in Dhaka, UNDP and BHTPA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying their commitment to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth. The initiative represents a significant stride towards fostering a culture of self-sufficiency and sustainable economic development, said a press release.

The 'One Family, One SEED' Initiative is a visionary project by the government, which aspires to extend 'SEED' opportunities to at least one member from every household and family in Bangladesh. This holistic approach recognises the potential of each individual and household to contribute to the nation's progress.

Under this MoU, BHTPA and UNDP will collaboratively initiate a diverse Multi-Stakeholder Collaboration Network. This network will facilitate the co-launch of the initiative while integrating complementary endeavours from governmental and international stakeholders. The ultimate aim is to create a synergistic environment that propels the initiative's goals to new heights.

The Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, G S M Jafarullah, ndc, and Stefan Liller, Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh, jointly signed the MoU, underscoring the significance of this partnership on behalf of their respective organisations.

Simultaneously, an equally momentous step was taken as the Establishing Digital Connectivity Project under the Department of ICT joined hands with Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority. This collaboration envisages providing facilitation opportunities to 50 National University students from each of the 64 districts, nurturing talent and potential across the nation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Honourable State Minister to the ICT Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative and its potential to transform lives. He said, "Empowering the nation's youth as entrepreneurs involves providing training, capital, and technological assistance. In collaboration with UNDP, the Hi-Tech Park Authority initiated the 'One Family, One Seed' initiative, envisioning to generate employment opportunities for fifty per cent of the country's six crore families by 2041, in alignment with the aspirations of building a Smart Bangladesh."

Stefan Liller emphasised the shared vision embedded in the MoU. He stated, "This MOU embodies a shared vision of a thriving innovation ecosystem that nurtures bold ideas into viable businesses and an entrepreneurial spirit, which empowers individuals with the knowledge and skills they need to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the digital age."

The 'One Family, One SEED' Initiative comprises a spectrum of programs and activities. From fostering digital economic inclusion in distant communities to grassroots-level promotion of the startup culture and from empowering individuals to knowledge-based initiatives aimed at fortifying the national entrepreneurship, innovation, and startup ecosystem, this initiative signifies a comprehensive approach to nation-building.

This collaboration between UNDP and BHTPA marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's journey towards inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainable development. The 'One Family, One SEED' Initiative stands as a testament to the power of partnerships in shaping a brighter future.