UNDP, Bangladesh Scouts launch mask distribution and awareness programme at cattle markets

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with Bangladesh Scouts have launched a Covid-19 awareness campaign at the major cattle markets in the country.

Under the campaign, Rover Scouts dressed in PPE's will distribute masks among the buyers flocking the markets in the wake of Eid Ul Adha celebrations, said a UNDP press release on Monday.

The two-day campaign will be carried out targeting the crunch buying time starting from July 19.

Booths will also be set up at the markets from where Covid-19 precautionary messaging will be broadcasted using loud hailers.

Bangladesh Scouts President Md Abul Kalam Azad said, "The government has relaxed the lockdown keeping in mind the religious festival. But people should be careful. The pandemic is hard to fight if people are not careful about their safety."

UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee said, "In this protracted lives versus livelihoods crisis and in addition taking into account the deep-rooted social, religious traditions that almost all of us are emotionally attached to, we believe that we need to be equally guided by science. Only wearing masks properly, maintaining sufficient physical distance and practising frequent hand sanitization, and all of that done together will help us enjoy Eid responsibly while keeping ourselves and everyone else safe. We certainly owe this to ourselves and everyone else."