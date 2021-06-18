UNDP Bangladesh and ‘Punchforon’ working together on a ten day campaign against online harassment

Every year the third Friday of June is celebrated worldwide as the 'Stop Cyber Bullying Day'. Considering that, UNDP Bangladesh and social media platform 'Punchforon' have joined their hands together for a ten days campaign against online harassment.

The campaign was inaugurated by releasing a video message of the actor Chanchal Chowdhury on the YouTube channel and Facebook page of Punchforon and UNDP on Wednesday, June 9.

With the celebrities, netizens are also participating in this campaign with the #MyResponse and raising voice against the increasing online harassment that are affecting people in a great manner.

Apart from Chanchal Chowdhury, vocalist and actor Partha Barua, actress Rafiath Rashid, Mithila, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Mumtahina Chowdhury Toya, cricketer Jahanara Alam, Bangladesh's first transgender newsreader Tasnuva Anan Shishir, Cartoonist Morshed Mishu, Writer Sadat Hossain and Content creator Mashrur Enan (Keto Bhai) are also involved in the campaign.