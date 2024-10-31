UNDP and UAP will work together to create skilled manpower

31 October, 2024
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:28 pm

UNDP and UAP will work together to create skilled manpower

31 October, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:28 pm
UNDP and UAP will work together to create skilled manpower

To prepare students for future career opportunities, Future Nation, a collaborative initiative by UNDP Bangladesh and Grameenphone Ltd., organised an Employability Masterclass and Scholarship Awarding Ceremony at the UAP Auditorium of the University of Asia Pacific.

Professor Dr Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor of UAP, chaired the programme, and Architect Mahbuba Haque, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees (BoT), UAP, was the Chief Guest.

Mr Debashish Roy, National Project Manager, Futurenation, UNDP, and Mr Alamzeb Farjad Ahmed, Member, BoT, UAP, were present as special guests.

The masterclass, conducted by Mr. Sharfuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, Head of Communications, Grameenphone, covered many topics, including self-assessment, employability skills, soft skills, tech skills, business communication, and career mapping. Around 280 students joined the employability masterclass.In the event, 200 students were awarded the British Council Scholarship, and 80 received the Frontier Tech Scholarship.

In her speech, the chief guest, Architect Mahbuba Haque, mentioned that the partnership between Future Nation and the University of Asia Pacific will enhance the educational experience and align it with the skills and competencies employers seek. Besides, she advised the students to become self-reliant by developing their skills and utilising Future Nation's opportunities.

In the welcome speech, the vice chancellor emphasised the need for comprehensive employment training to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry expectations. He also praised the UAP graduates who continue to prove themselves, reflecting their career-preparedness.

Architect Ziaul Islam, Director of the Office of International Affairs (OIA), UAP, deans, faculty members, and students were present.Future Nation is an alliance of the private, public, and development sectors created to accelerate the nation's future economic growth by enhancing the skills and potential of youth by identifying opportunities for development, employment, entrepreneurship, and investment in the post-pandemic situation.

