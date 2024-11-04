UNDP and BBS to strengthen data integrity for transparent governance

To boost data credibility and autonomy, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), conducted a three-day workshop titled "Strengthening the Independence of BBS: Pathways to Autonomy and Excellence".

Organised under UNDP's Strengthening Institutions, Policies, and Services (SIPS) initiative and funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the workshop aimed to identify challenges affecting the BBS's autonomy and priorities reform areas to strengthen data autonomy and capability of BBS. The initiative also focused on ensuring data quality and integrity to facilitate evidence-based policy development and governance in Bangladesh.

During the inaugural session, the Director General of BBS, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, underscored the shared commitment to data independence, stating, "Achieving Sustainable Development Goals requires authentic and independent statistics. Our commitment to establishing transparent and reliable data systems is not just an obligation, it's the cornerstone of effective governance and societal progress. Together, with UNDP, we are working for a future where data integrity and operational resilience empower every citizen." This commitment to data integrity and independence is at the heart of our collaborative efforts.

As Bangladesh moves towards graduation from a least developed country, the need for timely, credible data becomes even more critical, making the modernisation and autonomy of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) essential. Data-driven policymaking will be vital to ensure policies serve citizens' interests effectively. The workshop focused on preparing BBS for the future, emphasising data integrity, organisational reform, and technological advancements.

The discussions culminated in an action plan with key initiatives. These initiatives include developing a comprehensive position paper on BBS reform, organizing advocacy dialogues, strengthening partnerships with national and international academic institutions and other national statistical offices, capacity building in governance data and advanced analysis, enhancing IT infrastructure, and conducting an in-depth review to strengthen the Research, Planning, and Development Cell of BBS. These initiatives form a clear roadmap for the BBS reforms.

Participants highlighted the importance of ongoing UNDP support, expressing hope that UNDP would advocate for these reforms with policymakers and provide technical assistance for the immediate implementation of critical technical activities.

The workshop gathered senior BBS officials, experts from the University of Dhaka, and UNDP representatives, marking a significant step towards strengthening national statistics and promoting informed governance in Bangladesh.