UNCDF and partners launch e-learning modules for SMBs in Bangladesh

The United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and Visa, partnering with Aspire to Innovate (a2i), ShopUp and ekShop, have launched basic e-learning modules for small and micro-businesses (SMBs) in Bangladesh as part of the Build Back Better - Enhancing Recovery and Resilience of Small and Micro-Businesses project.

The e-learning modules have been developed on finance and business management, which includes - creating a business plan, financial basics, financial management, promoting a business, and business to e-business, said a press release.

These basic modules are designed with audio-visual content and app-based tools.

According to the press release, the project aims to improve the digital and financial literacy of entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, particularly women, empowering these entrepreneurs to confidently adopt and leverage new digital services that improve their competitiveness and performance.

A study by UNCDF and Visa found substantial gaps in the digital literacy levels of entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, where over 50% of SMBs had no idea of how digital and financial services could help their businesses.

The modules are based on Visa's Practical Business Skills (PBS) financial educational programme and are specifically designed to address gender-specific gaps in conceptual ability and technical knowledge, with a focus on improving knowledge of interest and inflation rate concepts and calculations, as well as providing tools to aid in incorporating these concepts for business decision-making.

UNCDF and its partners are also thinking of developing advanced modules to cover higher-order business knowledge and skills, such as building financial statements and record keeping, business risk management, and environmental sustainability.

