The exhibition by the Department of History of Art, University of Dhaka explores freedom of expression through diverse visual artworks, artist statements, and interactive events.

Emphasising the significance of free expression in democracy, the exhibition aims to raise awareness, foster dialogue, and provide a platform for artists to freely express themselves. Through extensive promotion and outreach, it seeks to attract diverse audiences and educate about the value of diverse perspectives in fostering understanding and empathy.

As a priority American Space in Dhaka, the EMK Center is dedicated to actively advancing its mission, which includes fostering arts and culture, providing a platform for the youth, and acting as a cultural bridge between Bangladesh and the United States. In alignment with these goals, the EMK Center collaborated with the History of Art Department to organize an exhibition presented in both physical and virtual formats. The primary objectives of this exhibition were to showcase artistic expressions, facilitate cultural exchange, create a platform for the youth, and involve the community in exploring the creative works of Bangladeshi artists.

The featured artists contributing to the impactful narrative of "Unbound Voices: Exploring Freedom of Expression through Art" include Dr. Shake Manir Uddin, Sabrina Shahnaz, Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Nifat Sultana, Mst. Taslima Begum, Shobuj Sultan Anmon, Pallab Saha, Debasis Pal, Ferdous Khan Shawon, Fabiha Tanjim Anchol, Saikat Chowdhury, Farhad Hossain Sujon, Mukta Das, Nasrin Jahan Khushi, Merazi Asha Oyshi, Juairia Jarin, Puja Basak, Jerin Tasnim Aunnesa, Mst. Ayesa Nazmin, Amina Jahan Niza, Farzana Sultana Boby, Dibya Paul, Md. Shahin Miah, Fariha Oyshi, Jannatul Ferdous Humaira, Muhammad Saad, Jannatul Ferdous Oishe, Ananna Preodarsini, Namira Salam Asmi, Aumeya Proteeti, Zarin Tasnim Mahi, Ambica Paul Progga, Nazmoon Ara Haque Moon, Tanjila Akter Mim, Taiba Amjad, Sehba Afrin Sarah, Fahim Rabbi, Nishat Jannat Athoy, Aninja Epshita Bhakta Aushi, Md. Al-Amin, Nahreen islam Elma, Al-Imran Sajal, Sadia Mahmud Moutushi, Sumaiya Mustari Rinti, Ajmery Sultana, Nondita Sarkar, Keya Sarker, Annana Das, Shahnewaz.

Mr. Sanjoy Chakraborty, the Chairman of the department, acted as the curator for this Art Exhibition showcasing the works of students from the History of Art department.

Special guests at the inaugural ceremony of this exhibition included renowned artist Mahbubur Rahman, Jaynul Abedin's son Engr. Moinul Abedin Mitu, Artist and Curator Monjur Ahmed, and Professor of History Department of Dhaka University Dr. Milton Kumar Dev.

All the invited guests were impressed and appreciated the creativity of students of the History of Art department. There is no doubt that History of Art majors are not only steeped in theoretical knowledge, but also able to translate their knowledge and ideas into canvas.