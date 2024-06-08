Unbelievable cashback and up to 1 year of free internet on Honor smartphones this Eid

To enhance the joy of Eid-ul-Azha, the smartphone brand Honor has launched an "Unbelievable Cashback Offer" for its customers.

By purchasing specific models of Honor smartphones, customers can win attractive gifts or cash rewards along with unbelievable cashback. Additionally, there is a 0% EMI facility on selected products, and Grameenphone, Robi, and Airtel customers can enjoy free internet.

Customers will have the chance to win this incredible cashback offer only by purchasing certain Honor smartphones.

This campaign, which has already begun, will run throughout the month of June. The rewards are available for purchases of Honor's Magic V2, X9b, 90 Lite, X8b, X7b, X6a and X5 Plus smartphones.

Honor Bangladesh has announced, "The unbelievable cashback offer from Honor has generated interest among both buyers and sellers. The primary goal of this offer is to share the joy of Eid with our customers. Just like during Eid-ul-Fitr, Honor Bangladesh has brought this attractive offer for its customers this Eid as well. Customers can buy Honor smartphones from any authorised mobile retail outlet across the country and enjoy the unbelievable cashback offer along with up to 1 year of free internet."