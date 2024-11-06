UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh meets with the Fisheries and Livestock Advisor

Corporates

Press Release
06 November, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 07:08 pm

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh meets with the Fisheries and Livestock Advisor

Press Release
06 November, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 07:08 pm
UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh meets with the Fisheries and Livestock Advisor

Adviser on Fisheries and Livestock, Farida Akhtar, informed about the cooperation of the United Nations in the socio-economic field of Bangladesh, said that to ensure the health of the people of the country, the related organisations of the United Nations can further support the Bangladesh government in financial and sustainable development by taking coordinated activities of various stakeholders including fisheries and livestock, environment, agriculture.

Ms. Gwyn Lewis, the UN resident coordinator assigned to Bangladesh this morning, said these things during a courtesy meeting with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock advisor in her office.

Ms Gwen Lewis, the United Nations resident coordinator, says Bangladesh has become a model state by coordinating various activities among the region's countries in the field of One Health. They exchanged views on identifying areas of UN cooperation in Blue Economy and One Health activities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When the Fisheries and Livestock Advisor urged the United Nations to cooperate to protect Bangladesh from zoonotic diseases, the United Nations Resident Coordinator said that the United Nations would strengthen the activities already undertaken to solve this problem by increasing international cooperation. In terms of zoonotic diseases, the situation in Bangladesh is very dangerous; Ms. Gwen Lewis said Bangladesh is at risk of genetic diseases from animals and birds due to its wide border with Myanmar on one side and India on the other.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World leaders congratulate Trump

World leaders congratulate Trump

1h | Videos
80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

2h | Videos
What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

2h | Videos
Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

4h | Videos