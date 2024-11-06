UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh meets with the Fisheries and Livestock Advisor

Adviser on Fisheries and Livestock, Farida Akhtar, informed about the cooperation of the United Nations in the socio-economic field of Bangladesh, said that to ensure the health of the people of the country, the related organisations of the United Nations can further support the Bangladesh government in financial and sustainable development by taking coordinated activities of various stakeholders including fisheries and livestock, environment, agriculture.

Ms. Gwyn Lewis, the UN resident coordinator assigned to Bangladesh this morning, said these things during a courtesy meeting with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock advisor in her office.

Ms Gwen Lewis, the United Nations resident coordinator, says Bangladesh has become a model state by coordinating various activities among the region's countries in the field of One Health. They exchanged views on identifying areas of UN cooperation in Blue Economy and One Health activities.

When the Fisheries and Livestock Advisor urged the United Nations to cooperate to protect Bangladesh from zoonotic diseases, the United Nations Resident Coordinator said that the United Nations would strengthen the activities already undertaken to solve this problem by increasing international cooperation. In terms of zoonotic diseases, the situation in Bangladesh is very dangerous; Ms. Gwen Lewis said Bangladesh is at risk of genetic diseases from animals and birds due to its wide border with Myanmar on one side and India on the other.