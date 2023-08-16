UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh celebrates 'SDG Pioneers Night 2023'

16 August, 2023, 03:00 pm
UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh celebrates 'SDG Pioneers Night 2023'

UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
The UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh hosted the inspiring "SDG Pioneers Night 2023" on 14 August at Six Seasons Hotel. This event united industry leaders in driving sustainability for Bangladesh's business landscape, showcasing a commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Notable guests included Md Akhter Hossain, principal coordinator (SDG Affairs) of the Prime Minister's Office, as chief guest, Tuomo Poutiainen, country director of ILO Bangladesh, and Farooq Sobhan, Bangladesh network representative, UN Global Compact, highlighting collaboration for SDG progress, reads a press release. 

M. A. Jabbar, MD of DBL Group, received the prestigious Bangladesh SDG Pioneer award for 2023, symbolizing his leadership in integrating sustainability.

Past SDG Pioneers like Farzanah Chowdhury, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Green Delta Insurance, and Mashook M Chowdhury and Mohammad Zahidullah from DBL Group attended, showcasing ongoing dedication to sustainability.

The event emphasized private-public synergy for SDG advancement and celebrated leaders propelling sustainable practices for a prosperous future.

 

