ULAB’s Media Studies and Journalism holds CI programme for summer semester

The Department of Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ) of the University of the Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised the Curriculum Integration (CI) Programme for Summer 2023.

The opening session took place at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on 18 August, reads a press release.

The theme for this Summer 2023 Curriculum Integration was 'Group Polarisation'. In social psychology, group polarisation refers to the tendency for a group to make decisions that are more extreme than the initial inclination of its members. It occurs when our social focus or discussion leads a group to adopt attitudes or actions that are more extreme than the initial attitudes or actions of the individual group members.

Rezwan Shahriar Sumit, renowned and award-winning filmmaker, was present as the special guest in this event. In his speech, he said, "As a filmmaker, on set, not everyone has the same value system. Everyone has a different story to tell. It is very important to pay heed to both individuals and groups. This is where understanding group polarization has become so crucial".



The event commenced with the ribbon-cutting and gallery-touring ceremonies. This was followed by Professor Jude William Genilo, pro vice-chancellor of ULAB, giving a speech to introduce the theme of 'group polarisation' and its relevance in current time.

He stated, "With the election season it's more relevant than ever we talk about it as people decide who they want to vote. It is very important that students learn how to deal with such phenomena if situations arise".

He then proceeded to handover a crest to the guests. The vote of thanks was delivered by MSJ Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Abdul Kader.