ULAB's EEE dept gets accredited by IEB

11 April, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 05:47 pm

The Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) Department of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has been accredited by the Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education (BAETE) under the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).

This achievement validates the university's dedication to providing top-notch education and producing skilled engineers ready to tackle real-world problems, reads a press release. 

The accreditation process rigorously evaluated the department's curriculum, faculty, facilities, and overall performance, ensuring that the highest standards of engineering education are met.

Prof Dr M Mofazzal Hossain, head of ULAB's EEE Department, said, "This accreditation is a testament to the efforts of our faculty, staff, students, alumni and IAP (industry advisory panel), who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our EEE programme is of the highest quality. 

"We are proud to have received this recognition and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional education to our students."

