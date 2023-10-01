ULAB, UNHCR collaborate on a five-week mobile filmmaking workshop

01 October, 2023, 12:20 pm
A five-week-long mobile filmmaking workshop will take place from 6 October onwards, jointly organized by the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIMFF) and the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

This workshop is open to undergraduate students from any educational institution. During the workshop, students will receive hands-on training and create films on the theme "Forced to Flee", a new category established with UNHCR's support for the tenth edition of DIMFF, reads a press release.

The student films produced through the workshop will reflect both the experiences of refugees—people forced to flee their homelands due to violence, persecution, conflict, or human rights violations—as well as the experiences of the communities hosting them. As Bangladesh is currently hosting nearly one million Rohingya who fled violence in Myanmar, the workshop offers an opportunity to empathetically engage with the ongoing refugee crisis through the medium of mobile film. 

The workshop sessions will occur every Friday and Saturday, from 6 October to 4 November at the permanent campus of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

Registration for this free workshop is currently open and will close on 28 September. Interested students can register directly for the workshop using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdncTrqEZGWWV2gix1bqUPtkEyLcE5g... 

The Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival, which began its journey in 2015 with the motto "New Generation, New Tools, New Communication," aims to promote filmmaking using mobile phones.

 

