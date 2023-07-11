ULAB Students attend International Week in India

Nine MBA students from the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) recently participated in an international week organised by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

They attended sessions by renowned professors on topics such as business sustainability, data science, and the future of work, reads a press release.

The program provided insights into various aspects of business, equipping the students with essential skills for their careers.

It also facilitated networking opportunities and cultural immersion, emphasising the importance of cultural sensitivity and emotional intelligence.

The students' participation was fully sponsored by IIM Shillong, reflecting their commitment to transformative education.