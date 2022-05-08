ULAB signs MoU with University of Calcutta

University of Liberal Arts (ULAB) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Calcutta.

Prof Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, vice-chancellor, University of Calcutta, and Prof Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, inked the deal on 21 April in the University of Calcutta's VC office, reads a press release.

The MoU will pave the way for joint research, exchange of academic materials and publications, and student and faculty exchange.