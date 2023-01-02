ULAB set to host 'Hult Prize 22/23'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is hosting the Hult Prize competition for the third time.

This year's challenge is "Redesigning Fashion", reads a press release.

Kazi Anjum Akib Nijhum, the C=campus director of Hult Prize 2023 at ULAB said, "Business competitions are great ways to sharpen your leadership, teamwork and critical thinking skills."

ULAB won the prestigious Hult Prize "Program of the Year Award" in Central and South Asia in 2022.

Hult prize is an international organisation that enables young entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and talents through challenges. 

ULAB / Hult Prize / Competition

