ULAB ranks 75 in WURI’s global top 100 innovative universities

Corporates

Press Release
18 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 05:14 pm

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has moved up 21 notches in the coveted Global Top 100 Innovative Universities in the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking – from 96th position in 2022 to 75th in 2023.  

In ceremonies held on 17 May in Fort Myers, Florida, WURI project leader Professor MOON Hwy-Chang announced that ULAB has placed 75th in the top 100 universities. 

The top five ranked universities are Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute (USA), Arizona State University (USA), University of Pennsylvania (USA), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), and Stanford University (USA).

ULAB topped the list among seven Bangladeshi universities that participated. The other universities on the WURI ranking's top 300 are International University on Business, Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), World University Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), Canadian University Bangladesh (CUB) and Daffodil International University (DIU).

ULAB also improved its position in various WURI categories.  

Under the Industrial Application category, ULAB's entry "ULAB TV" improved its rank from 49 in 2022 to 36 in 2023.  Under the Entrepreneurial Spirit category, ULAB's Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) increased its rank from 25 in 2022 to 19 in 2023. 

Under the Ethical Value category, ULAB's entry on curriculum integration programme jumped from rank 36 in 2022 to 28 in 2023.  

Under the Crisis Management category, ULAB's entry regarding its post pandemic strategy upgraded its position from 24 in 2022 to 15 in 2023.  

Under the Fourth Industrial Revolution category, ULAB entry "Digital Journalism: An Advanced Study Program for the Fourth Industrial Revolution" was ranked 20.  
 
 

ULAB

