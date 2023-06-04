ULAB ranked 6th in Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2023

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh has ranked sixth among all Bangladeshi universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking 2023, reads a press release.

This is the third time ULAB has earned its global impact ranking since 2019, the release added.

Around 1,600 universities from all over the world participated in the ranking.

ULAB ranked first in Bangladesh in SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) and second in SDG 17 (partnerships for the goals) categories. It has also been ranked in SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 4 (Quality Education) categories.

Nine private and three public Bangladeshi universities have been included in this prestigious global ranking.

They evaluate several aspects of a university's performance — teaching, research, outreach, and stewardship (faculty, staff, and alumni) — and further assess universities against the United Nations SDGs.

The impact category was introduced in 2019 to give opportunities to teaching universities that do not have the heavy resources of research-intensive universities.