ULAB organises Study-in-Germany information session

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh and DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service) organised an information session on study in Germany Thursday (15 December) at the ULAB Campus.

Mahmudul Hasan Suman, regional officer bangladesh, DAAD, spoke about study, research and scholarship opportunities in Germany, where education is state funded so that students have to bear only the living costs, reads a press release.

DAAD provides scholarships for selected subjects for master's programmes and PhD programmes in all subject fields.

Prof Jude Genilo, dean of the School of Social Science & head of Media Studies and Journalism Department, attended the event.

Jennifer Hossain, director of International Affairs of ULAB, gave the concluding remarks.