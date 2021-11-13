ULAB organises ‘Bookkeeper Training Certificate’ awarding ceremony

ULAB School of Business organised the Bookkeeper Training Certificate awarding ceremony at its campus in Mohammadpur on 11 November.

Twenty-one students under the BBA program received the certificates after attending multiple training sessions on the BookKeeper App followed by a test.

The certificate recipients will be providing training on the app to different SME business owners, said a press release.

The Bookkeeper App is a basic accounting app developed by Aspen Capital Solutions LLC for SMEs to aid them by recording their daily business transactions and generating basic financial statements.

The app is believed to empower SME business owners by allowing them access to enhanced financial information and enabling them to secure loans from financial institutions.

ULAB's Vice-Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman urged students to participate in training like these which complement the text-based knowledge and enrich the competency of a fresh graduate.

Photo: Courtesy

"Such training also opens avenues to part-time jobs and internships," he said.

Aspen Capital Solutions LLC Managing Partner Razi Amin, Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Director Nusrat Mirza, ULAB Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Shamsad Mortuza, ULAB Treasurer Professor Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, ULAB BBA Program Director and Assistant Professor A F Wazir Ahmad were present to grace the event.

ULAB School of Business Senior Lecturer Shafayat Hossain Chowdhury coordinated the sessions from ULAB's end.