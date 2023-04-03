ULAB offering minor in South Asia Studies

ULAB offering minor in South Asia Studies

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is offering a minor in South Asian Studies for undergraduate students starting in the Summer 2023 term.

The minor in South Asian Studies will offer a contemporary and compelling range of courses with a South Asia focus, reads a press release issued Sunday (2 April).

ULAB's Center for South Asian Studies and General Education Department will jointly manage this minor, which is intended to prepare students for a career in a wide array of fields such as business, consultancy, foreign policy, regional security, the foreign and administrative services, media, communications, and research and advocacy.

ULAB is the only university in Bangladesh in the Global Top 100 Innovative Universities, according to the World Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking 2022, added the press release.

