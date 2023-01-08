ULAB MSJ holds Alumni Formation Fall 2022

Press Release
08 January, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 04:24 pm

ULAB MSJ holds Alumni Formation Fall 2022

ULAB MSJ holds Alumni Formation Fall 2022

The alumni formation event of the Department of Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ) for Fall'22 semester was held at the ULAB's permanent campus on 6 January.

Nandita Tabassum Khan, senior lecturer of MSJ department congratulated the fresh graduates and handed over the certificates, reads a press release.

She said, "Embrace this event not as a goodbye, but it should be taken as a transition of stepping forward to a new chapter in your journey."

MSJ Assistant Professor Dr Habib Mohammad Ali also spoke on this occasion with an emphasis on creating a network among the alumni and developing an environment of helping one another for their betterment. 

Afterward, Dr. Habib administered the oath-taking ceremony for the graduates.

The event also included a segment in which fresh graduates shared their experiences from their attachment with ULAB. 

Furthermore, two core members of ULAB MSJ Alumni Association were welcomed to share their experiences from their career life. 

Bayazid Islam Polin, the special guest of the event and a senior member of the MSJ Alumni Association was handed over a crest in this event. The celebration ended with "Letter to My Future Self" on behalf of PR4U. 

