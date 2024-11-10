ULAB launches Bangladesh's first filmmaker roundtable, showcasing creative minds and cinematic insights

Corporates

Press Release
10 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 04:45 pm

Related News

ULAB launches Bangladesh's first filmmaker roundtable, showcasing creative minds and cinematic insights

Press Release
10 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 04:45 pm
ULAB launches Bangladesh&#039;s first filmmaker roundtable, showcasing creative minds and cinematic insights

Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) proudly presents "Cine'ta Roundtable", Bangladesh's first-ever roundtable discussion featuring the nation's most influential filmmakers.

Set to release in November, the roundtable brings together the creative minds and cinematic endeavours of some of the country's most acclaimed directors, shedding light on their beliefs on the craft of filmmaking, the increasing role of technology, and the reality of truth-telling in the film industry.

Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival, a ULAB-led outreach program, hosted the roundtable show. The directors included Giasuddin Selim, Matin Rahman, Raihan Rafi, Taneem Rahman Angshu, Masud Hasan Ujjal, Shabnam Ferdousi, and Anam Biswas, who are known for works that have touched audiences deeply and broken new ground in Bangladeshi cinema.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the roundtable discussion, participants will discuss issues like filmmakers' artistic freedom, the need for and influence of commercial films, and the importance of audience engagement. The session promises to provide a sneak peek into the filmmakers' journeys, their creative philosophies, and the challenges they face in the industry today.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

#ULAB / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

3h | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

21h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

21h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

56m | Videos
Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

2h | Videos
What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

2h | Videos
Draft ordinance: No questions to be raised regarding formation of interim government

Draft ordinance: No questions to be raised regarding formation of interim government

3h | Videos