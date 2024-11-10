ULAB launches Bangladesh's first filmmaker roundtable, showcasing creative minds and cinematic insights

Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) proudly presents "Cine'ta Roundtable", Bangladesh's first-ever roundtable discussion featuring the nation's most influential filmmakers.

Set to release in November, the roundtable brings together the creative minds and cinematic endeavours of some of the country's most acclaimed directors, shedding light on their beliefs on the craft of filmmaking, the increasing role of technology, and the reality of truth-telling in the film industry.

Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival, a ULAB-led outreach program, hosted the roundtable show. The directors included Giasuddin Selim, Matin Rahman, Raihan Rafi, Taneem Rahman Angshu, Masud Hasan Ujjal, Shabnam Ferdousi, and Anam Biswas, who are known for works that have touched audiences deeply and broken new ground in Bangladeshi cinema.

During the roundtable discussion, participants will discuss issues like filmmakers' artistic freedom, the need for and influence of commercial films, and the importance of audience engagement. The session promises to provide a sneak peek into the filmmakers' journeys, their creative philosophies, and the challenges they face in the industry today.