ULAB Hult Prize 2023's closing ceremony held

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) wrapped up the Hult Prize 2023 programme on Tuesday (21 March) with "Team Hawk Insights" as the winner.

The Advisor, Judges, partners, and all ULAB students who participated in the competition were presented at the event, reads a press release.

Oeshwik Ahmed, the advisor of ULAB Hult Prize 2023, said, "This event wouldn't have succeeded without all of you, especially the organizing committee from ULAB who has been working hard for these few months."

He also praised the participants of ULAB, who brought business ideas for this competition saying, "It feels heartwarming, and hopefully, you all will continue to work hard and succeed in your future endeavours. Thank you!"

ULAB Hult Prize 2023 has expressed gratitude to Prof Imran Rahman for permitting to organize this international program, and the ULAB Authorities, all the media partners, skill partners, gold sponsor Shabuj Global Education and all the programme committee members.