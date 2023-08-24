ULAB hosts workshop on internationalisation of research

Photo: Courtesy

Office of Faculty Research (OFR) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised an interactive workshop titled "The Internationalisation of Research: Being Visible, Credible and Global," on 10 August 2023. This event united research enthusiasts from various ULAB departments and research centers for insightful discussions and knowledge exchange.

Dr. Sumon Rahman, professor of the Media and Journalism Department and the OFR director, led vibrant conversations on academic funding quests. Dr Nafees Mansoor, associate professor of Computer Science and Engineering, unveiled academic publishing intricacies, sharing insights and best practices. Aminul Islam, lecturer in Media and Journalism, took participants on an inspiring journey through his research experiences, highlighting stories of success and challenges.

Beyond expertise sharing, the workshop fostered cross-disciplinary interactions, sparking opportunities for research to transcend borders. Attendees explored strategies to elevate their research globally.

This workshop underscores ULAB's dedication to cultivating research excellence and collaboration, rejuvenating participants to actively contribute to the global scholarly discourse.