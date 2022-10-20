ULAB hosts Grameenphone academy’s 7th campus townhall

Grameenphone academy recently conducted the 7th campus townhall at the cafeteria hall of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

With the promise of inclusive upskilling and 4IR readiness, Grameenphone introduced Grameenphone academy in May of this year. It is a free upskilling platform for the youth with the tagline #GetFutureReady.

Professor Imran Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), along with Hans Martin, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) of Grameenphone, and Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer (CSDO) inaugurated the event on 12 October.

The distinguished guests emphasized the youth to 'get ready for tomorrow' with future fit skills to combat the prevailing skill gaps in the job market, reads a press release.

Farhana Hossain Shammu, the programme lead of Grameenphone Academy, narrated the objective of the academy with an engaging presentation.

There were delightful prizes for students who participated in the quizzes based on different courses offered by Grameenphone academy.

The inauguration was followed by a training session on 'Leadership Skills' by Solaiman Alam, CSDO of Grameenphone, who shared the gist of his 23 years of professional experience to give a direction of future leadership to the young crowd. The session ended with the punch line, "Be ready for any situation, and never give up."