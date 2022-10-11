ULAB holds freshers' orientation for Fall 2022

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh held an orientation event for Fall 2022 undergraduate freshers at its permanent campus on 8 October (Saturday).

Dun & Bradstreet Data & Analytics Pvt Limited CEO Zara Mahbub attended the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The welcome address was delivered by Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB.

In her speech, Zara Mahbub shared the challenges she faced in life, how she dealt with them, and what life lessons she learned.

She told the students "If you haven't faced major challenges yet, your journey has not begun."