ULAB holds freshers' orientation for Fall 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 09:30 am

Related News

ULAB holds freshers' orientation for Fall 2022

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 09:30 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh held an orientation event for Fall 2022 undergraduate freshers at its permanent campus on 8 October (Saturday).

Dun & Bradstreet Data & Analytics Pvt Limited CEO Zara Mahbub attended the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The welcome address was delivered by Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB.

In her speech, Zara Mahbub shared the challenges she faced in life, how she dealt with them, and what life lessons she learned.

She told the students "If you haven't faced major challenges yet, your journey has not begun."

ULAB / University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The TT Para colony Doms with Harijan leader Gojan Lal (5th from left). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Doms: The curse of being ‘untouchables’

31m | Panorama
Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How long will load-shedding continue?

How long will load-shedding continue?

16m | Videos
Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

12h | Videos
North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

13h | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro