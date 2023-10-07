ULAB holds CSE Freshers’ Orientation Fall 2023

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised the Fall 2023 CSE Freshers' Orientation on 5 October 2023, at the ULAB Permanent Campus, reads a press release.

Russell T. Ahmed, the President of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

In his speech, Ahmed emphasized the delicate balance of life and believed that maintaining a cheerful disposition is the key to simplifying its complexities. He encouraged young minds to embark on a journey of self-discovery, prompting them to ask themselves what they truly wished to achieve, and advocating for regular self-assessment.

The event was attended by Prof. Dr. Mofazzal Hossain, Dean of the School of Science and Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Golam Kibria, Acting Head of the CSE Department, faculty members, and the freshers.