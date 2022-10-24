ULAB holds 8th Inter-University Student Conference

The Department of English and Humanities at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) held the 8th Inter-University Student Conference and Cultural Competition on 20-21 October.

The Chief Guest, Ambassador Md Nazmul Quaunine, in his speech, recognised the efforts of the department and called the event a social movement that is nurturing collaboration amongst private and public universities all over Bangladesh.

He also appreciated the contributions of the different universities and their student representatives to making the conference a success.

The 2022 Inter-University Student Conference and Cultural Competition explored different facets of conflict and avenues for conflict resolution within topics in literature, language, linguistics, cultural studies, communication studies, translation studies, digital humanities.

Amreeta Lethe Chowdhury of the Department of English and Humanities at ULAB won the Best Paper Award for her paper presentation on "The Politics of Language Surrounding Trans and Gender Diverse Communities in Bangladesh" while Mehenaz Sultana Tisha from SUST was awarded for Runner Up Paper.

In the cultural competition segment of the competition, East West University won the Champion's Award while the University of Dhaka and ULAB tied for the Runner Up position.

17 public and private universities competed this year in the academic and cultural segments of the conference.