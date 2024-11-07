ULAB has been ranked in the QS World University Rankings Asia 2025

07 November, 2024
ULAB has been ranked in the QS World University Rankings Asia 2025

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) proudly announces its inclusion in the QS World University Rankings Asia 2025.

The highly regarded rankings have positioned ULAB in the range of 801 to 850 among all the universities assessed in Asia this year.

ULAB's ranking by QS signifies the university's progress in key areas such as teaching, research, and community engagement. As part of its continued growth, ULAB remains committed to developing globally competitive graduates equipped to address complex global challenges.

The QS World University Rankings, one of the most respected global assessments of university performance, evaluates institutions across several critical indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, international research network, and contributions to sustainable development. ULAB's placement in these rankings reaffirms its dedication to maintaining academic excellence and advancing research in critical areas.

ULAB thanks the entire university community for their dedication and contributions to making this accomplishment possible. This recognition is a testament to ULAB's unwavering commitment to quality education and innovation in higher learning.

