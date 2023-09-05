ULAB Founder Kazi Shahid Ahmed commemorated in a memorial ceremony

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised a memorial ceremony to pay tribute to its founder and the President Kazi Shahid Ahmed, following his passing.

The event, held on the university campus, on 5 September, reads a press release.

The event was initiated with the open remarks of ULAB Vice Chancellor, Prof Imran Rahman.

During the ceremony, Professor Imran Rahman expressed his condolences and reflected on Kazi Shahid Ahmed's significant contributions to ULAB and his unwavering support.

He emphasised how Kazi Shahid Ahmed not only provided leadership but also helped shape ULAB into its current state, mirroring the ideals of independence and progress.

Among the distinguished speakers at the event was Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam, Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University, who hailed Kazi Shahid Ahmed as a visionary and strong-willed individual.

Professor Islam spoke about Kazi Shahid Ahmed's dream of a greener and more organic future and how he translated that vision into tangible projects, emphasizing his dedication to organic initiatives.

Kazi Shahed Ahmed's eldest son, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP. stated that his father had lived multiple lifetimes in one. He shared that his father had a special weakness for sharing knowledge and always encouraged them to seek knowledge themselves. His 2nd son, Vice President of ULAB Board Dr. Kazi Anis Ahmed said, he used to teach us what he himself knew. He used to consult us to make any decision. It was mainly to teach us.

Other speakers at the event included Amina Ahmed, Kazi Shahed Ahmed's spouse and a member of the ULAB Board of Trustees, Dr. Jahirul Islam, ULAB's former Vice-Chancellor, and former student Golam Samdani Don. The ceremony was attended by members of ULAB's Board, faculty, staff, and students.

On August 28th, Kazi Shahid Ahmed, a prominent figure in modern journalism, publisher, and founder of Gemcon Group, as well as the Founder and President of the ULAB Board of Trustees, passed away at the age of 83. He was born in 1940, in Jessore. After completing his engineering degree, he dedicated 14 years of his life to serving in the armed forces, where he commanded a platoon of cadets at the Bangladesh Military Academy.

Kazi Shahid Ahmed was known for his innovative approach in various aspects of life, be it journalism, business, or education. He transformed newspapers, businesses, and educational institutions with a touch of modernity. ULAB, the institution he established, stands today as one of the leading educational institutions in the country, preparing competent and skilled citizens to meet the challenges of the modern world.