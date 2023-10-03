ULAB confers visiting Professor of Practice Honor upon Global Alliance President Justin Green

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised a ceremony on 25 September to confer the title of Visiting Professor of Practice upon Justin Green, President and CEO of Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management who has received 20 Life Fellowships and 13 global awards around the world.

Invited by Vice Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman and Professor Jude Genilo, Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), Green was engaged in a series of activities in order to comprehend the current state of public relations in Bangladesh and close the gap between local and international practice which includes an interview with ULAB Campbuzz Radio and ULAB TV, broadcasted live to the students at ULAB after officiating the opening ceremony of the new campus Broadcast and Social Media Studio, reads a press release.

The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management is a not-for-profit organisation based in Switzerland with the mission to unify the public relations profession, raise professional standards all over the world.