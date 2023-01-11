ULAB Career Services Office organises training session for students

11 January, 2023, 11:40 am
ULAB Career Services Office organises training session for students

11 January, 2023, 11:40 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) Career Services Office (CSO) facilitated a two-day training session entitled "Career Success Program" (CSP) from 6-7 January at the university's premises, said a press release. 

The students received a basic introduction to the features of self-exploration, career exploration, job search techniques, writing a resume and cover letter, interviews, and other aspects of their careers. 

Ghulam Sumdany Don, the chief inspirational officer of Don Sumdany Facilitation, Md Jahangir Nobi, the general manager and head of human resources at US-Bangla Airlines Ltd., Muzahidul Islam Jahid, the chief manager of human resources at Samsung, Ashique Mahmood Adnan, a senior lecturer at ULAB, and Jamal Uddin Jamy, the director of career services at ULAB, led the sessions.

The sessions on career entry strategies, networking and job search techniques, skills needed for job seekers, writing content-based resumes and cover letters, interview and mock interview sessions, professional attire for corporate life, and other aspects of career grooming were led by the facilitators.

With enough interest and excitement, students from several ULAB departments took part in this programme, the press release added. 

The organisation of various professional skills development programs is one of CSO's most well-known and effective operations. CSO brings in experts from the corporate world to provide students with practical advice and pointers as they prepare for the job market. 

