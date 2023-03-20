UK Cross Party Parliamentary delegation meets Bashundhara Group MD

UK Cross Party Parliamentary delegation called on Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir.

Led by five lawmakers, the delegation met Bashundhara Group MD at his residence at Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital on Sunday, reads a press release.

They hailed Bashundhara Group for contributing to the overall development of Bangladesh, the release added.

Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan was acknowledged by them for creating huge employment and defining socioeconomic development of the country.

The delegation includes Paul Bristow MP, Paulette Hamilton MP, Antony Higginbotham MP, Jane Marion Hunt MP, Thomas Patrick Hunt MP, Councilor Alexander Turner Brentwood, Clear Insurance and Management director Rodney Flowers, Live Testing Solutions CEO Jo Lee, ZI Foundation chairman Zillur Hussain MBE, SMR vice-chairman Ivelina Banalieva, Posh Spice Ltd chair Golap Mia and British Bangladeshi Young Talent founder Zobaer Alam.