UK announces £500,000 in aid to affected communities in Bangladesh

Cyclone Remal has affected 4.6 million people and displaced 800,000 people. In response, the UK is providing £500,000 (BDT 7.5 crores) of vital humanitarian assistance to communities affected by Cyclone Remal in southwestern Bangladesh, said a press release.

This will provide vital support, including food, clean water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies to more than 43,000 people in Bagerhat, Satkhira, Khulna, Bhola, Pirojpur and Patuakhali districts. It will prioritise the needs of the most vulnerable people affected, including women, children, and those who have been displaced from their homes.

This UK contribution will be managed by Start Fund Bangladesh and implemented by Christian Aid, Action Aid, Jago Nari, and Coast Foundation. It supports and complements the Government of Bangladesh's ongoing response.

The UK is a significant supporter to global humanitarian funds and disaster risk financing mechanisms that are responding to Cyclone Remal, such as UNICEF's Today and Tomorrow Initiative (TTI) and the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). The UK is a significant contributor to CERF, which is providing a total of £5.8million (BDT 87.6 crores) to support those affected.

UK funding also helped over 30,000 people temporarily relocate from coastal areas to secure shelters to help ensure their safety. Food, hygiene kits and medical supplies, were ready ahead of them arriving to secure shelters.

British Chargé d'affaires to Bangladesh, Matt Cannell, said:

"The UK stands with all those affected by Cyclone Remal, which has displaced 800,000 people in southwestern Bangladesh.

"I am pleased to announce the UK has provided humanitarian assistance to support those affected. This includes £500,000 (BDT 7.5 crores) through START Fund Bangladesh, as well as supporting preparedness efforts through the UN and NGO partners.

"UK assistance will provide vital support, including food, clean water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies to more than 43,000 people.

"This contribution complements the Government of Bangladesh's response.