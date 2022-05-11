UIU wins Smarter Europe Award 2022

A research project "SirriS-Smart Solar Irrigation System" developed by Centre for Energy Research of United International University (UIU) has won the Smarter Europe Award 2022 on Tuesday (10 May) at Munich, Germany at the beginning of InterSolar Europe Conference and Exhibition.

Team leader and principal investigator of the research pilot project – Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, director, Centre for Energy Research of United International University received the award, reads a press release.

Smart Solar Irrigation System (SirriS) is a smart, automated field water irrigation system based on solar energy.

The system consists smart field parametre sensors like soil moisture, water level, PH sensors, bi-directional communication system, IoT and artificial intelligence-based decision-making system along with mobile/web-based prepayment platform.

The system provides remote monitoring, control and pre-payment water billing system (pay-as-you-go platform).

The system has several sensors for sensing field parametres by which the system controls the irrigation water.

SirriS ensures optimum use of water depending upon crop and soil type and saves excess use of water, saves diesel/electricity, and also reduces total carbon footprint for irrigation.

It also saves human resources for irrigation purposes as the irrigation can be remotely monitored and controlled through the mobile or web app.

The jury of the award committee mentioned that the project has huge environmental and social impact for reducing carbon footprint and saving human resources.

The system will also reduce the irrigation cost of the people.

Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury also received several national and international awards for his works and innovation in the past – United National's Momentum for Change Awards 2016 in CoP 22 Marrakech, Morocco; Intersolar Award 2016 in Munich, Germany; Education Leadership Award 2018 in Mumbai, India; Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association Award 2019 in Shanghai, China.

One of his research projects was the finalist of the Asia Pacific ICT Award, 2020.

He also received National Power & Energy Week's Innovation Awards in 2016 and 2018 and BASIS National ICT Award in 2020.