UIU team secures 3rd place in Asia at CanSat Competition 2024

The UIU ASTRO team from United International University (UIU) won 3rd place in Asia and 11th place in the world at the CanSat Competition 2024 organized by the American Astronautical Society (AAS). The competition was held on June 6-9, 2024 in Virginia, USA.

The Competition was sponsored by NASA, US Naval Research Lab (NRL), Siemens among others, reads a press release.

CanSat is an annual student design-build-launch competition for space-related topics that involves designing a satellite capsule (container and probe). This satellite needs to be launched and deployed at a height of about 670 to 725 meters, and demonstrate successful deployment and landing sequences till the probe lands successfully.

A total of 80 teams (5 from Bangladesh) participated in the first round out of which 31 teams (20 teams outside of USA) made it to the final round (2 from Bangladesh). In its first-ever participation in this event, the UIU team displayed an impressive performance by achieving the 11th position in the global scale, the 3rd in Asia and the 1st in Bangladesh.

Prior to that, the team passed successfully with flying colors in all the preliminary testing phases. It is a great moment for all of us to have the names of our country and UIU displayed with honor in front of a global audience.