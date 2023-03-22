UIU signs MoU with Liberation War Museum for research and collaboration  

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between United International University (UIU) and Liberation War Museum (LWM) for research and collaboration on 21 March at UIU campus.

Sara Zaker, trustee and member secretary of Liberation War Museum was present as the chief guest in the ceremony. UIU Vice Chancellor (acting) Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia presided over the ceremony.

The vice chancellor of UIU and the trustee and member secretary of Liberation War Museum signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Prof Dr M Rezwan Khan, executive director of IAR and former VC of UIU, Dr Md Zulfiqur Rahman, Registrar, UIU and Dr Rezina Begum, head of research and library, Liberation War Museum were present in the programme.

This MoU will promote collective research and facilitate cooperative research partnership opportunities between LWM and UIU.

Research funds will be awarded for research in multidisciplinary fields. It is mentioned that this is the first official agreement signing ceremony of any university with the Liberation War Museum.