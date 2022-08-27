UIU receives ‘World Society of Sustainable Energy Technologies’ Innovation Award 2022

A research Project "SirriS- Smart Solar Irrigation System" developed by the Centre for Energy Research of United International University (UIU) received the 'World Society of Sustainable Energy Technologies' Innovation Award 2022 on 17 August in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The team leader and principal investigator of the research pilot project Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, director, Centre for Energy Research of United International University received the award, reads a press release.

Smart Solar Irrigation System (SirriS) is a smart, automated field water irrigation system based on solar energy.

The system consists of smart field parameter sensors like soil moisture, water level, PH sensors, bi-directional communication system, IoT and artificial intelligence-based decision making system along with mobile / web-based prepayment platform.

The system provides remote monitoring, control and pre-payment water billing system (Pay-as-you-go platform). The system has several sensors for sensing field parameters by which the system controls the irrigation water. It ensures optimum use of water depending upon crop and soil type. It saves excess use of water, saves diesel / electricity, it also reduces total carbon footprint for irrigation. It also saves human resources for irrigation purposes as the irrigation can be remotely monitored and controlled through the mobile or web app. The system will also reduce the irrigation cost of the people.

Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury also received several national and international awards for his works and innovation in the past including United National's Momentum for Change Awards, 2016 in CoP 22 Marakkesh, Morocco, Intersolar Award, 2016 in Munich, Germany, Education Leadership Award 2018 in Mumbai, India, Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association Award 2019 in Shanghai, China, Smarter Europe Award 2022 in Munich, Germany. One of his research project was the finalist of the Asia Pacific ICT Award, 2020.

He also received National Power & Energy Week's Innovation Awards in 2016 and 2018 and BASIS National ICT Award in 2020.

