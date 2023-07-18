UIU ranked 3rd among Bangladeshi private universities in QS World Rankings 2024

United International University (UIU) has achieved 3rd position among private universities of Bangladesh in QS World Rankings 2024.

The ranking is based on outstanding performance and initiatives. UIU became one of the top 1201-1400 universities in the world and achieved 5th position among all universities in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

QS World University Rankings evaluates universities across the world according to six key metrics: academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings which comprises the global overall and subject rankings. The QS World University Rankings is the most widely read university rankings in the world.

This time the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA has taken the first position. Cambridge University in the United Kingdom is in second position and Oxford University in the United Kingdom is in third.

The QS World University Rankings is one of the few globally recognised university rankings. UIU's inclusion in the QS World University Rankings is not only an outstanding achievement for the university but also a source of pride for Bangladesh.

UIU has been recognised for maintaining standard quality education, conducting research programmes at the highest level in Bangladesh and the meritorious contribution of the graduates who passed out from the university. Consequently, UIU graduates will have an easier path to employment in the global job market.