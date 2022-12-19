UIU Prof Dr Hasin made Asia-Oceania Federation of Organisation for Medical Physics VP
Prof Dr Hasin Anupama Azhari, director of Centre for Biomedical Science and Engineering of United International University (UIU) has been elected as the Vice-President of Asia-Oceania Federation of Organisation for Medical Physics (AFOMP) for officers from 2023-2025.
The voting was held online from 1-10 November, reads a press release.
The announcement of the newly-elected AFOMP Vice-President was declared in "The Asia-Oceania Congress on Medical Physics (AOCMP)" in Taiwan on 11 December.
The two other contestants for Vice-President were Prof Dr Fukuda SHIGEKAZU from Japan and Dr Jin Xiance from China.
Prof Dr Anupama Azhari also served as Secretary General (SG) of AFOMP for the period 2019-2022. Additionally, in 2020, she won the AFOMP's Outstanding Medical Physicists Award and in 2018 IDMP prize, International Medical Physics Award.
She currently holds the position of General Secretary, Alo Bhubon Trust.