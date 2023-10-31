UIU obtains permanent certificate

United International University (UIU) achieved Permanent Certificate through a letter from the Ministry of Education, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on 25 October 2023 (Wednesday).

According to the opinion of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC), this certificate is granted to United International University (UIU) to permanently establish and operate the university in accordance with Section 10 of the Private University Act 2010.

United International University, started its journey in 2003 under the patronage of United Group. Within a short period of time the university created a visible impression in the arena of higher education in Bangladesh. UIU's Vision is to become a center of excellence in teaching, learning and research in the South Asian region. Since 2018, UIU has been conducting all academic programs on the permanent campus at United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka-1212.

Currently, there are 112 private universities in the country. Some of these universities have permanent certificates. As per rules, private universities are first given provisional approval. After fulfilling the prescribed conditions, a permanent certificate is issued.