UIU Mars rover secures 3rd place in Anatolian Rover Challenge

Corporates

Press Release
06 August, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 04:50 pm

Related News

UIU Mars rover secures 3rd place in Anatolian Rover Challenge

Press Release
06 August, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 04:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 'TELOS', a Mars rover prototype developed by the Mars Rover Team from United International University (UIU) secured 3rd place in the Anatolian Rover Challenge 2023 organised by the Space Exploration Society (UKET). 

The competition was held on 19 – 23 July 2023 at the Middle East Technical University campus in Ankara, Turkiye, said a press release.

During the finals, there were four different mission scenarios and sub-tasks to complete for each mission. The scores received from the missions were determined by the judges based on the ARC Manual.

In the final round, participating teams were required to demonstrate their rover's prowess through four challenging missions and many sub-tasks in front of a jury of experts. These missions were named Science, Far Side of the Moon (Autonomous navigation), Saving the Home (Equipment servicing), and Karain (Extreme terrain traversal). The UIU team finished as the WINNER of the Material Selection Challenge of the Rover System section of the competition.

This year, 24 teams from 5 different countries participated in the international competition among which 19 teams qualified for the final round. The UIU Mars Rover team has secured 3rd place out of all 19 finalists in the prestigious Anatolian Rover Challenge (ARC) 2023.

The team was directed by Akib Zaman, Lecturer at the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, United International University. Lecturer Akib along with Professor Salekul Islam, Director of the IQAC, United International University supervised the team in ARC 2023. 

The student team leader was Md Abid Hossain from EEE, UIU. The other members of the visiting team were Ahmed Junaed (CSE), T M Al Anam (CSE), Suraiya Afroz Maria (CSE), Meghboron Paul Akash(CSE), Sheikh Sakib Hossain (CSE), Shah Mehrab Hossain Fahim (CSE), Md Yasin (CSE), Abdullah Al Masud (CSE), Shorower Hossain (CSE) and Fahad Rahman(CSE), UIU.

The UIU has become 1st among Asian teams in University Rover Challenge (URC) held in Hanksville, USA, with their rover named MAVEN also ranking 1st in Asia in last year's URC. This year, the UIU team has also reached 9th overall out of 37 global finalists and Last year, they were 13th out of 36 global finalists in URC, according to the media release.

United International University (UIU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

13h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

13h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

15h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

4h | TBS Food
The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

6h | TBS Economy
Sophie Starts new life after separation

Sophie Starts new life after separation

5h | TBS World
A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic