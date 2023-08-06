UIU Mars rover secures 3rd place in Anatolian Rover Challenge

The 'TELOS', a Mars rover prototype developed by the Mars Rover Team from United International University (UIU) secured 3rd place in the Anatolian Rover Challenge 2023 organised by the Space Exploration Society (UKET).

The competition was held on 19 – 23 July 2023 at the Middle East Technical University campus in Ankara, Turkiye, said a press release.

During the finals, there were four different mission scenarios and sub-tasks to complete for each mission. The scores received from the missions were determined by the judges based on the ARC Manual.

In the final round, participating teams were required to demonstrate their rover's prowess through four challenging missions and many sub-tasks in front of a jury of experts. These missions were named Science, Far Side of the Moon (Autonomous navigation), Saving the Home (Equipment servicing), and Karain (Extreme terrain traversal). The UIU team finished as the WINNER of the Material Selection Challenge of the Rover System section of the competition.

This year, 24 teams from 5 different countries participated in the international competition among which 19 teams qualified for the final round. The UIU Mars Rover team has secured 3rd place out of all 19 finalists in the prestigious Anatolian Rover Challenge (ARC) 2023.

The team was directed by Akib Zaman, Lecturer at the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, United International University. Lecturer Akib along with Professor Salekul Islam, Director of the IQAC, United International University supervised the team in ARC 2023.

The student team leader was Md Abid Hossain from EEE, UIU. The other members of the visiting team were Ahmed Junaed (CSE), T M Al Anam (CSE), Suraiya Afroz Maria (CSE), Meghboron Paul Akash(CSE), Sheikh Sakib Hossain (CSE), Shah Mehrab Hossain Fahim (CSE), Md Yasin (CSE), Abdullah Al Masud (CSE), Shorower Hossain (CSE) and Fahad Rahman(CSE), UIU.

The UIU has become 1st among Asian teams in University Rover Challenge (URC) held in Hanksville, USA, with their rover named MAVEN also ranking 1st in Asia in last year's URC. This year, the UIU team has also reached 9th overall out of 37 global finalists and Last year, they were 13th out of 36 global finalists in URC, according to the media release.