UIU launches new institute for advanced tech research

The United International University (UIU) authorities on Tuesday inaugurated the Institute of Research, Innovation, Incubation and Commercialization (IRIIC) at the university campus in the capital with the aim to help build a smart Bangladesh, says a press release.

The new institute consists of the country's first Brain Computer Interface Research Lab, AIMS Lab, Center for Digital Health Innovation and Policy Research as well as Industry and Academia Collaboration Center for 4IR.

Minister of Education Dr Dipu Moni, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem, United Group Managing Director Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, Vice Chancellor of United International University Professor Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, Professor Emeritus at the university Professor Dr M Rezwan Khan, and Professor Dr Khondaker Abdullah Al Mamun Director, director of the newly launched institute, were present during the inauguration.

Dr Dipu Moni said that the establishment of Institute of Research, Innovation, Incubation and Commercialization is a timely decision, because in the era of fourth industrial revolution, industry and academia will both play an important role in research, startup ecosystem development and building an innovative nation. She also hoped that the students of the new institute will take the lead in building a technology-based country in the future.



