UIU, iDE sign MoU for research collaboration 

The United International University (UIU) and International Development Enterprise (iDE) today (28 May) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for research collaboration at UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka.

Sameer Karki, country director, iDE was present as the chief guest in the ceremony. Md Abdul Moqaddem, treasurer, UIU was present as the guest of honor. Prof Dr M Rezwan Khan, executive director of IAR & former VC of UIU presided over the ceremony, reads a press release.

The treasurer of UIU and country director of iDE signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. The deans of different faculties, heads of different departments, registrar directors, faculty members and high officials of both organizations were present in the programme.

This MoU will promote collective research and high-quality publications in reputable journals, as well as facilitate cooperative research partnership opportunities between iDE and UIU. The partnership aims to improve Bangladeshi communities' access to and adoption of cost-effective, innovative, and scalable sustainable energy solutions. By working together, the two sides hope to empower the community and create sustainable development by upskilling the youth and paving the way for entrepreneurship.

This agreement's overarching goal is to explore high-impact joint venture options between UIU and iDE, particularly in the energy industry.

With active financial support from the United Group, the Institute for Advance Research (IAR) of United International University has pioneered the provision of Research and Development (R&D) funds for the researchers to promote quality research activities in research areas and has spent around 70 million taka since 2019. Additionally, UIU sponsored research funds and partnered with other National and International organizations. Currently, IAR distributes research funds twice a year and has more than 110 active research projects.