UIU holds seminar on youth development

United International University (UIU) organised a seminar on "Youth Development" on Tuesday at 3:00 PM at UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka.

Cllr Nazma Rahman, mayor of Camden, London, UK was present as the chief guest.

Mike Sherriff, charity trustee, author and former charity chief executive, Nayeem Hossain, president, Nagorik Dhaka were present as the special guests.

The Vice Chancellor (in-charge) of UIU Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia presided over the Ceremony.

The welcome address was delivered by Prof Dr AKM Muzahidul Islam, Dept. of CSE and Director of Center for International Affairs and Cooperation (CIAC), UIU. Among others, Md. Abdul Moqaddem, Treasurer of UIU spoke in the seminar.

Professor of UIU CSE Department and Director of International Affairs and Cooperation Center Prof Dr AKM Mujahidul Islam. Md Abdul Mokaddem, treasurer of UIU gave a speech among others.

Faculty members, high officials, students and other distinguished guests were present in the seminar.