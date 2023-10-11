UIU holds seminar on youth development

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United International University (UIU) organised a seminar on "Youth Development" on Tuesday at 3:00 PM at UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka.

Cllr Nazma Rahman, mayor of Camden, London, UK was present as the chief guest.

Mike Sherriff, charity trustee, author and former charity chief executive, Nayeem Hossain, president, Nagorik Dhaka were present as the special guests.

The Vice Chancellor (in-charge) of UIU Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia presided over the Ceremony.

The welcome address was delivered by Prof Dr AKM Muzahidul Islam, Dept. of CSE and Director of Center for International Affairs and Cooperation (CIAC), UIU. Among others, Md. Abdul Moqaddem, Treasurer of UIU spoke in the seminar.

Faculty members, high officials, students and other distinguished guests were present in the seminar.

