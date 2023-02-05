UIU holds fresher’s orientation of Spring 2023

United International University (UIU) organised the orientation program for the newly admitted students of the Spring 2023 semester in the UIU playground on Saturday (4 February) afternoon.

Students from the School of Science and Engineering (SoSE), School of Business and Economics (SoBE) and School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SoHSS) took part in the orientation program, reads a press release.

Prof Dr Md. Abul Kashem Mia was present as the Chief Guest in the program. The presentation on the UIU was delivered by Prof Dr AKM Muzahidul Islam, Dept of CSE, UIU and Director of Center for International Affairs and Cooperation (CIAC).

Photo: Courtesy

The chief guest advised the newly admitted students to be regular in their academic studies and classes and acquire various skills in the development of students as world-class skilled human resources.

The Registrar of UIU Dr Zulfiqur Rahman discussed the academic rules of the University. While two alumni of UIU and two newly admitted students also spoke on the program.

Treasurer, deans of different faculties, head of departments, directors, faculty members, officials, students and guardians among others were present in the program.