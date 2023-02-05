UIU holds fresher’s orientation of Spring 2023

Corporates

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 02:45 pm

Related News

UIU holds fresher’s orientation of Spring 2023

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 02:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United International University (UIU) organised the orientation program for the newly admitted students of the Spring 2023 semester in the UIU playground on Saturday (4 February) afternoon.

Students from the School of Science and Engineering (SoSE), School of Business and Economics (SoBE) and School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SoHSS) took part in the orientation program, reads a press release.

Prof Dr Md. Abul Kashem Mia was present as the Chief Guest in the program. The presentation on the UIU was delivered by Prof Dr AKM Muzahidul Islam, Dept of CSE, UIU and Director of Center for International Affairs and Cooperation (CIAC).

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The chief guest advised the newly admitted students to be regular in their academic studies and classes and acquire various skills in the development of students as world-class skilled human resources.

The Registrar of UIU Dr Zulfiqur Rahman discussed the academic rules of the University. While two alumni of UIU and two newly admitted students also spoke on the program.

Treasurer, deans of different faculties, head of departments, directors, faculty members, officials, students and guardians among others were present in the program.

UIU / freshers orientation / United International University (UIU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong never ceases to surprise with their vibrant ensemble perfect for Fagun looks. Photo: Courtesy

Say it with Colours

5h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

7h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

4h | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lack of coordination, policy biggest problems

Lack of coordination, policy biggest problems

1h | TBS Round Table
Industries panicked about continuing stresses on profitability

Industries panicked about continuing stresses on profitability

3h | TBS Round Table
One meal at Tk 20

One meal at Tk 20

2h | TBS Stories
International award at the age of 23

International award at the age of 23

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain