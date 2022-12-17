UIU faculty receives Digital Bangladesh Award 2022

Prof Dr Khondaker Abdullah Al Mamun of United International University (UIU) has received the "Digital Bangladesh Award 2022" in the category of the Technical-Private (Best Individual).

He received the prestigious award from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for his outstanding contribution towards building digital Bangladesh and digital healthcare systems at the national level. on 12 December at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), said a press release.

Prof Dr Mamun is the founder of Advanced Intelligent Multidisciplinary Systems Lab (AIMS Lab), UIU and CMED Health. This AIMS lab of UIU is used for research-based works on different subjects in computer science and biomedical engineering.



He has published more than 150 peer-reviewed international journals and conference articles. He has developed and implemented several digital healthcare services model-based solutions for developing countries.



His research innovation of CMED Health is working to ensure healthcare for every people in Bangladesh through the 4th industrial revolution technology. H

