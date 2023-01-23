UIU, CMED Health sign MoU for research collaboration

United International University (UIU) and CMED Health Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on industry-academia research.

Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, was present as the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony held in Dhaka on Monday (23 January), said a press release.

United Group Chairman and Managing Director Moinuddin Hasan Rashid was present as a special guest, while UIU Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Md Abul Kashem Mia presided over the event.

UIU Institute for Advanced Research Executive Director M Rezwan Khan and CMED Health Managing Director Farhana Sarker signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.