UIU and Therap BD Ltd sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between United International University (UIU) and Therap (BD) Limited (TBL) on 28 September at UIU Campus.



Prof Md Abul Kashem Mia, vice-chancellor (In-Charge), UIU and Maj Gen (Retd.) Mohammad Shamim Chowdhury, director of HR and Vital Assets, Therap (BD) Limited signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Advisor to the BoT and Ex-VC Prof Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Dean of School of Science & EngineeringProf Raqibul Mostafa, Head of the Dept. of CSE Prof Salekul Islam, UIU Registrar Dr Md Zulfiqur Rahman, Director of Software Operations Md Nazrul Islam, Director of Software Engineering Tahseen Mohammad, Director of Business Development from the organization of TBL Prattay Iqbal, along with the faculty members and high officials were present in the ceremony.

This MoU will prioritise the students of UIU to get the opportunity to join as a full time employee at TBL from time to time through their regular recruitment process. The MoU will also facilitate to jointly arrange various programmes, internships and research projects between TBL and UIU.